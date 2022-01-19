Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZURVY. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:ZURVY opened at $48.13 on Friday. Zurich Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $38.43 and a 12 month high of $48.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.73.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.