Short Interest in Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Expands By 29.5%

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 363,900 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the December 15th total of 281,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMTB. Raymond James upped their target price on Amerant Bancorp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens upgraded Amerant Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amerant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amerant Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.43.

In other Amerant Bancorp news, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 2,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $78,715.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Millar Wilson sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $922,146.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 208.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Amerant Bancorp by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Amerant Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Amerant Bancorp by 99,837.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 7,987 shares in the last quarter. 31.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amerant Bancorp stock opened at $33.69 on Wednesday. Amerant Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.63 and a 52 week high of $36.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $65.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amerant Bancorp will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Amerant Bancorp’s payout ratio is 4.14%.

About Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

