ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 570,200 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the December 15th total of 798,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 357,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,072,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total value of $7,092,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ANSYS by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,442,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,533,948,000 after acquiring an additional 126,443 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,791,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $615,898,000 after buying an additional 1,011,990 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,584,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $537,900,000 after buying an additional 35,824 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,461,047 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $497,413,000 after buying an additional 46,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,175,147 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $407,847,000 after buying an additional 73,051 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ANSS opened at $337.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $389.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $372.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.24. ANSYS has a 1-year low of $292.79 and a 1-year high of $413.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $445.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ANSYS will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $339.27.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.