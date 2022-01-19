Ares Capital Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 24,179 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 987% compared to the typical volume of 2,225 put options.

ARCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.84.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $515,067.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCC. Mariner LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 26.4% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,450,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,410,000 after buying an additional 142,685 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 55,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 13,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 188,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after buying an additional 15,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $21.40 on Wednesday. Ares Capital has a one year low of $17.09 and a one year high of $22.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.73 and its 200 day moving average is $20.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 90.29%. The business had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Ares Capital will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 45.81%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.