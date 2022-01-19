Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 842,400 shares, an increase of 38.4% from the December 15th total of 608,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 288,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery in the 2nd quarter worth $6,125,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Apollo Endosurgery in the second quarter worth about $258,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 3.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 235,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,971 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 11.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 451,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 46,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 21.0% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 45,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apollo Endosurgery stock opened at $5.67 on Wednesday. Apollo Endosurgery has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $10.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.10. The company has a market cap of $162.75 million, a PE ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 589.59% and a negative net margin of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $16.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Endosurgery will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Endosurgery in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Apollo Endosurgery in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and Orbera Intragastric Balloon System.

