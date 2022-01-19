William Blair Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 679 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Winmark were worth $20,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WINA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Winmark during the second quarter valued at $3,055,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Winmark by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 234,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,131,000 after purchasing an additional 9,697 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its stake in Winmark by 11.3% during the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 60,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Winmark by 6.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Winmark by 8.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,940 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Winmark alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Winmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

In other news, Director Mark L. Wilson sold 3,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.90, for a total value of $973,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Leah A. Goff sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.76, for a total transaction of $532,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,559 shares of company stock worth $7,478,367 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

WINA stock opened at $219.10 on Wednesday. Winmark Co. has a twelve month low of $165.82 and a twelve month high of $277.99. The company has a market capitalization of $794.46 million, a PE ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $249.95.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell and trade gently used merchandise and also provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the following segments: Franchising and Leasing.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WINA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA).

Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.