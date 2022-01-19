1,621,036 Shares in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Purchased by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,621,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,803,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 1.80% of Century Aluminum as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,152,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,975,000 after buying an additional 4,022,420 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,340,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,510,000 after buying an additional 35,482 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,583,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,970,000 after buying an additional 110,332 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 468.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,899,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,488,000 after buying an additional 1,565,359 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 884,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,397,000 after buying an additional 31,717 shares during the period. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CENX opened at $17.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 2.67. Century Aluminum has a 12-month low of $9.04 and a 12-month high of $19.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.86.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 13.54% and a negative return on equity of 28.23%. The company had revenue of $581.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

CENX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Century Aluminum in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Century Aluminum from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

