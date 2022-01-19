William Blair Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,652 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Etsy worth $25,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Etsy by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,930,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,867,385,000 after acquiring an additional 384,654 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Etsy by 12.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,401,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,935,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,669 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Etsy by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,509,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $515,280,000 after acquiring an additional 37,496 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Etsy by 226.7% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,189,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $455,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Etsy by 1,113.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,002,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $416,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,111 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ETSY. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $264.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.68.

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $194,048.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 4,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,131,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 251,661 shares of company stock valued at $63,709,840. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ETSY opened at $163.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $232.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 48.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.56. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.80 and a 1 year high of $307.75.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $532.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

