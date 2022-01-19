Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Shares Acquired by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 105,433.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 258,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258,311 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.63% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $28,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,883,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,569,000 after purchasing an additional 50,342 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 9.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 864,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,199,000 after acquiring an additional 72,692 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 1.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 797,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,431,000 after acquiring an additional 12,936 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 7.8% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 472,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,307,000 after acquiring an additional 34,275 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 13.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 355,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,839,000 after acquiring an additional 42,449 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $103.24 on Wednesday. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.78 and a fifty-two week high of $141.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.71 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.15.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $750.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.96 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 5.65%. The business’s revenue was up 193.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This is a boost from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is -320.00%.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $42,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith Harvey sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,950 shares of company stock worth $409,127 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on KALU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

