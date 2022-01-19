Masari (MSR) Trading Down 0.5% This Week

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 19th. In the last week, Masari has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One Masari coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0207 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Masari has a total market cap of $331,894.82 and approximately $109.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,212.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,131.98 or 0.07419585 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.76 or 0.00323972 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $371.54 or 0.00880165 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00075539 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00010130 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.23 or 0.00495654 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00008246 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.19 or 0.00258675 BTC.

Masari Coin Profile

Masari (MSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 16,045,916 coins. The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Masari’s official website is getmasari.org . Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Masari is forum.getmasari.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Masari

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Masari should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Masari using one of the exchanges listed above.

