Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) had its price objective reduced by Bank of America from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SPCE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.63.

Shares of SPCE opened at $9.37 on Wednesday. Virgin Galactic has a 12 month low of $9.33 and a 12 month high of $62.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.80 and its 200-day moving average is $23.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 0.21.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Virgin Galactic news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 15,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $300,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPCE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the second quarter worth $280,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 108.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the second quarter worth $224,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Virgin Galactic by 35.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 12,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Virgin Galactic by 24.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,725,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,352,000 after buying an additional 1,315,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

