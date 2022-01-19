Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform”

Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Spire in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

SPIR opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.99. Spire has a one year low of $2.48 and a one year high of $19.50.

Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $9.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Francisco Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Spire during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,930,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Spire during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,722,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spire during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,530,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Spire during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,852,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Spire during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,771,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Corporation is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and marketing engineered products and services in the areas of photovoltaic solar and biomedical. The company offers specialized equipment for the production of terrestrial photovoltaic modules from solar cells; and photovoltaic systems for grid connected application in the commercial markets.

