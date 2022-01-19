KioraPharmaceuticalsInc . (NASDAQ:KPRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Maxim Group

Stock analysts at Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of KioraPharmaceuticalsInc . (NASDAQ:KPRX) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

KioraPharmaceuticalsInc . stock opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 6.06. KioraPharmaceuticalsInc . has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $7.85.

KioraPharmaceuticalsInc . (NASDAQ:KPRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts expect that KioraPharmaceuticalsInc . will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its pipeline includes MoxiGel and Ocular Bandage Gel. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

