Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 95,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 25,970 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 794,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,601,000 after purchasing an additional 59,876 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 246,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,415,000 after acquiring an additional 45,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

PPBI opened at $43.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.28. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.70 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.56.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $199.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.20 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 40.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.94%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PPBI. Zacks Investment Research cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Raymond James cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Director Jeff C. Jones sold 6,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $273,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $34,398.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,518 shares of company stock valued at $371,654. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

