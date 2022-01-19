AGF Investments Inc. Trims Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

AGF Investments Inc. cut its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 75.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 19.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,743,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,511,770,000 after acquiring an additional 788,349 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 111.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,123,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,552,000 after purchasing an additional 591,608 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 16.4% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,656,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $739,687,000 after purchasing an additional 233,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 15.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,895,000 after purchasing an additional 184,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter valued at $66,254,000. 83.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $516.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $583.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $561.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $380.64 and a 12-month high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.49. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ZBRA. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.43.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Michael Cho sold 802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.01, for a total transaction of $471,584.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 76 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.84, for a total transaction of $44,979.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,288 shares of company stock valued at $9,227,267 in the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

