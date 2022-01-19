AGF Investments Inc. Invests $205,000 in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $477,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Albertsons Companies by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 49,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 9,983 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Albertsons Companies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $197,000. 58.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup downgraded Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Shares of ACI opened at $30.47 on Wednesday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.97 and a 52 week high of $37.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of -0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.25.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $16.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 92.76% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 28.74%.

Albertsons Companies Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

