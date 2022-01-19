AGF Investments Inc. Invests $400,000 in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,865 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIPS. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vipshop during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,897,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 102.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 289,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,815,000 after purchasing an additional 146,617 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vipshop during the second quarter valued at about $1,609,000. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 18.3% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 667,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,405,000 after acquiring an additional 103,200 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vipshop during the second quarter valued at about $1,007,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VIPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Vipshop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Benchmark cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. New Street Research cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.64.

Shares of NYSE VIPS opened at $9.22 on Wednesday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $7.47 and a 52-week high of $46.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.66.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.31. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $23.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Vipshop Company Profile

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

