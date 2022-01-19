Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $5.23 Million Stock Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 238,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of United States Steel worth $5,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in X. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in United States Steel by 198.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 270.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

In other United States Steel news, VP James E. Bruno sold 10,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $259,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:X opened at $24.01 on Wednesday. United States Steel Co. has a 1-year low of $16.13 and a 1-year high of $30.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.11.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.51. United States Steel had a return on equity of 48.43% and a net margin of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.21) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 154.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from United States Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.81%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on X. Morgan Stanley cut shares of United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Argus raised shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of United States Steel from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.27.

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

