Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) Short Interest Up 39.1% in December

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 276,800 shares, a growth of 39.1% from the December 15th total of 199,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,768.0 days.

SBSNF opened at $42.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.56 and its 200-day moving average is $48.43. Schibsted ASA has a 52-week low of $42.60 and a 52-week high of $42.60.

Schibsted ASA Company Profile

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Financial Services, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces, as well as offers online classifieds services that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

