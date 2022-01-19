SGL Carbon SE (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SGL Carbon SE (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the December 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.3 days.

Shares of SGLFF opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.19. SGL Carbon has a 1-year low of $5.69 and a 1-year high of $12.62.

SGL Carbon SE operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of carbon and graphite products. It operates through the following business segments: Composites-Fibers & Materials and Graphite Materials & Systems. The Composites-Fibers & Materials segment covers all the material business based on carbon fiber, from raw materials to finished component.

