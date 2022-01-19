Short Interest in Red Metal Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RMESF) Drops By 38.5%

Red Metal Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RMESF) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 38.5% from the December 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of RMESF opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. Red Metal Resources has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.19.
About Red Metal Resources
Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Red Metal Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Metal Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.