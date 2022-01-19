Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $5.34 Million Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV trimmed its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Humana were worth $5,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 4.8% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 1.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Humana by 4.2% in the third quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 9.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total transaction of $22,737,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HUM. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $530.00 to $410.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $470.00 to $431.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Humana from $529.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Humana in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Humana from $494.00 to $528.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.60.

NYSE:HUM opened at $387.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $435.90 and its 200-day moving average is $430.98. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $351.20 and a 1-year high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 20.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.52%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

