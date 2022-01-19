Comparing Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) & Autoliv (NYSE:ALV)

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) and Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Romeo Power and Autoliv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Romeo Power 196.25% -34.57% -27.91% Autoliv 5.91% 20.46% 6.58%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Romeo Power and Autoliv, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Romeo Power 1 2 1 0 2.00 Autoliv 2 8 6 0 2.25

Romeo Power presently has a consensus target price of $5.93, suggesting a potential upside of 115.45%. Autoliv has a consensus target price of $108.86, suggesting a potential upside of 4.29%. Given Romeo Power’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Romeo Power is more favorable than Autoliv.

Volatility and Risk

Romeo Power has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Autoliv has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.5% of Romeo Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.0% of Autoliv shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.6% of Romeo Power shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Autoliv shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Romeo Power and Autoliv’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Romeo Power $8.97 million 41.12 -$7.62 million $0.07 39.29 Autoliv $7.45 billion 1.23 $186.90 million $5.81 17.97

Autoliv has higher revenue and earnings than Romeo Power. Autoliv is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Romeo Power, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Autoliv beats Romeo Power on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Romeo Power

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety. The company was founded by Lennart Lindblad in 1953 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

