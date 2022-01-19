Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Cut to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) was downgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ATVI. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Edward Jones cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $82.31 on Wednesday. Activision Blizzard has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $104.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.50 and a 200-day moving average of $74.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The stock has a market cap of $64.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 68.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 42.9% during the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 769.2% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth $48,000. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

