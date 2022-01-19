Brokerages Expect Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Exponent’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.36. Exponent reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Exponent will report full year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Exponent.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 22.51%. The company had revenue of $116.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Exponent’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EXPO shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

EXPO stock opened at $95.90 on Wednesday. Exponent has a fifty-two week low of $82.13 and a fifty-two week high of $127.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.69 and a beta of 0.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

In related news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $341,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.83, for a total value of $62,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,953 shares of company stock worth $476,775. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Exponent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 370.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

