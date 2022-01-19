Truist Financial Comments on Camden Property Trust’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:CPT)

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $7.89 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.52. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s FY2026 earnings at $8.30 EPS.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($1.06). The business had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.35 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CPT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.31.

CPT opened at $164.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $170.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.26. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $99.25 and a 12-month high of $180.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.38, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 224.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 201,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,650,000 after acquiring an additional 139,016 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 19.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 65,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,702,000 after acquiring an additional 10,862 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 59.6% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 91,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,101,000 after acquiring an additional 34,060 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.2% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 74,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $148,176.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 2,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total value of $462,868.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 207,530 shares of company stock valued at $36,241,226. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 278.99%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

