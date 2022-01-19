Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in Citigroup by 3,181.8% during the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. blooom inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 91.5% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on C. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.01.

Shares of C stock opened at $65.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.92. The firm has a market cap of $132.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.80. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.40 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 20.24%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Further Reading: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.