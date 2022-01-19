Marco Investment Management LLC Sells 1,364 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Marco Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,503 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Center For Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth $305,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 609.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 29,023 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,640,000 after purchasing an additional 24,933 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,813 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Target by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 37,181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,506,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $220.01 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $166.82 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $236.89 and a 200-day moving average of $245.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Target’s payout ratio is 26.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.65.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total value of $788,885.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

