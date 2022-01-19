Marco Investment Management LLC Sells 425 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Marco Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VB. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17,995.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,818,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,759 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,434,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,537,000 after purchasing an additional 525,528 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,867,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,912,000 after acquiring an additional 338,720 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,763,000 after acquiring an additional 300,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3,218.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 275,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,382,000 after acquiring an additional 267,528 shares during the last quarter.

VB opened at $214.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $225.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.57. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $197.75 and a 1 year high of $241.06.

