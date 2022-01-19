Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Position Lifted by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,229,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 840,803 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.17% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $317,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 468,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,426,000 after purchasing an additional 52,949 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 12,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 29,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MRK. Citigroup cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.44.

MRK opened at $81.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $205.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.06. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.53%.

In other news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

