LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Short Interest Up 22.0% in December

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 244,200 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the December 15th total of 200,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 162.8 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LNXSF. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €72.00 ($81.82) price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.33.

Get LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $64.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.25. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $56.90 and a fifty-two week high of $80.55.

LANXESS AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, High Performance Materials, and Arlanxeo. The Advanced Intermediates segment consists of industrial chemical intermediates and a key player in the custom synthesis, and manufacturing of chemical precursors and specialty active ingredients.

Featured Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.