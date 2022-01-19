Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 282 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $5,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 13.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 18.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 95.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 34.4% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $189.61 on Wednesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $169.43 and a one year high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $187.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.39.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.30. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SWK shares. Vertical Research started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.58.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

