Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Trims Stock Position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,610 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,172 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.06% of Select Medical worth $2,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEM. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Select Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Select Medical by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Select Medical by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,997 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Select Medical by 205.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SEM opened at $25.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $25.36 and a 52 week high of $43.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.84.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Select Medical had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Select Medical’s payout ratio is 15.72%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Select Medical from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Select Medical from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

