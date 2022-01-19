Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 43.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 951,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286,882 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.21% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $35,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,186,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,750,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707,871 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,338,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,870 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth $75,056,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,775,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,388,000 after buying an additional 1,303,573 shares during the period. 56.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.88.

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $39.34 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.59 and its 200 day moving average is $42.21. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $34.85 and a 52 week high of $49.10. The stock has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.44.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 51.28% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $268.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

