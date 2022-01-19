KBC Group NV Sells 502 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

KBC Group NV lowered its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BR. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 635.2% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 82,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 71,272 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.7% in the third quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 44,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,485,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11.7% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,851,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 16.6% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 765,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,571,000 after buying an additional 43,785 shares during the period. 85.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $159.92 on Wednesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.91 and a 1 year high of $185.40. The company has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.64 and its 200 day moving average is $172.86.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 55.05%.

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total value of $76,791.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 25,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $4,386,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,174 shares of company stock worth $9,754,377. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

