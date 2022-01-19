Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,655 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.13% of Enphase Energy worth $25,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 417.4% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 6,056 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 26,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. 68.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENPH opened at $135.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $205.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.29. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.88 and a 52-week high of $282.46. The firm has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Enphase Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENPH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $216.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.25.

In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.17, for a total transaction of $4,354,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 21,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total value of $4,028,881.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 196,932 shares of company stock worth $44,170,626. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

