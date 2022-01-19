Citigroup Inc. Has $29.47 Million Stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 33.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,062 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.33% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $29,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 119.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 13.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 5,519.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at $153,000. 96.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSCC opened at $60.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.38 and a fifty-two week high of $85.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 104.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.89 and its 200 day moving average is $66.93.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $131.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.37 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 22.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director James P. Lederer sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $648,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 59,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $4,112,704.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 258,563 shares of company stock valued at $19,736,628. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

LSCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.13.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

