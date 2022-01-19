Pictet & Cie Europe SA Has $99.15 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 445,108 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,863 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 3.7% of Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Visa were worth $99,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Visa by 2.5% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 957,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $223,880,000 after purchasing an additional 23,429 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 29.6% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,642 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,522,000 after purchasing an additional 19,992 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 36,784 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Visa by 186.9% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 241,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $56,393,000 after acquiring an additional 157,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 645.0% during the second quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on V shares. UBS Group started coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.20.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total transaction of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $8,362,931. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $215.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $210.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.65. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.10 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The firm has a market cap of $415.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 26.64%.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

