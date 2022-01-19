World Asset Management Inc Sells 273 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

World Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 15,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,910,000 after acquiring an additional 12,515 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 966,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,484,000 after acquiring an additional 61,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 9,974.7% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 28,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 28,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.17, for a total transaction of $4,354,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 9,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total transaction of $2,207,275.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,932 shares of company stock worth $44,170,626 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $216.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Guggenheim raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $135.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $205.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.29. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.88 and a twelve month high of $282.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 118.19 and a beta of 1.22.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The firm had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

