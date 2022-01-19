Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $3.08 Million Position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 32.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,815 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $3,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLR. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Continental Resources by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 1.0% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 39,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 2.8% in the third quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 16,009 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 3.0% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,120 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 13.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Continental Resources news, Director Harold Hamm purchased 117,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.33 per share, with a total value of $5,070,476.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Mcnabb II purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.71 per share, with a total value of $91,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 362,520 shares of company stock worth $16,359,012 over the last quarter. 82.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CLR opened at $52.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 3.10. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.03 and a 12-month high of $55.48.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.20. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CLR shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Continental Resources from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on Continental Resources in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Continental Resources from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

