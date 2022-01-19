Analysts Set Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Price Target at $475.00

Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $475.00.

Several research firms recently commented on CACC. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens raised their target price on Credit Acceptance from $470.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $682.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of Credit Acceptance stock opened at $578.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 21.99, a quick ratio of 21.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $647.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $598.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.17. Credit Acceptance has a twelve month low of $320.19 and a twelve month high of $703.27.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.45 by $2.34. The business had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.37 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 49.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Credit Acceptance will post 51.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 2,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.94, for a total transaction of $1,341,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Ulatowski sold 1,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.00, for a total value of $691,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,529 shares of company stock worth $39,557,332. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chatham Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 3.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,318,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.7% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 11.6% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 7.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,901,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

