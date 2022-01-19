CF Bankshares Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:CFBK)

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the savings and loans company on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th.

NASDAQ:CFBK opened at $20.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.00 million, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. CF Bankshares has a 52 week low of $16.57 and a 52 week high of $23.99.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $12.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.80 million. CF Bankshares had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 18.16%. As a group, research analysts expect that CF Bankshares will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CF Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CF Bankshares stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,445 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.29% of CF Bankshares worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 29.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Bankshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Worthington, OH.

