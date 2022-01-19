Zacks: Analysts Expect Kore Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:KORE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kore Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:KORE) will announce ($0.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kore Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.12). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kore Group will report full year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.39). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kore Group.

Kore Group (NYSE:KORE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $67.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.85 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KORE shares. Cowen started coverage on Kore Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Kore Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Kore Group in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kore Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of NYSE:KORE opened at $6.33 on Friday. Kore Group has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.97.

About Kore Group

KORE Group Holdings Inc provides Internet of Things solutions and IoT Connectivity-as-a-Service. KORE Group Holdings Inc, formerly known as Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp., is based in ATLANTA.

