Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUIC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUIC) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 44.0% from the December 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of SUIC stock opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average is $1.23. Sino United Worldwide Consolidated has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $20.00.
Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Company Profile
Featured Article: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know
Receive News & Ratings for Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sino United Worldwide Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.