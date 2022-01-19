Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUIC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUIC) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 44.0% from the December 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SUIC stock opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average is $1.23. Sino United Worldwide Consolidated has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $20.00.

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. engages in the development of business. It aims to focus on the technology and block chain related businesses. The company was founded on August 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Flushing, NY.

