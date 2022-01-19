Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:ARDC)

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0975 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 9.3% over the last three years.

Get Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ARDC opened at $16.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.14. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a twelve month low of $14.33 and a twelve month high of $16.66.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,404 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund were worth $3,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to provide an attractive level of total return, through current income, and capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 14, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.