SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the business services provider on Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is an increase from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

SYNNEX has decreased its dividend payment by 42.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. SYNNEX has a payout ratio of 10.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect SYNNEX to earn $12.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.7%.

NYSE:SNX opened at $106.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.71. SYNNEX has a 1 year low of $80.36 and a 1 year high of $130.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.18. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that SYNNEX will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,055 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total value of $110,658.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total value of $138,866.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,655 shares of company stock worth $385,089 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,723,000 after purchasing an additional 80,957 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 1,930.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cross Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

