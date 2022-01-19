JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (LON:JCGI) Announces GBX 5.70 Dividend

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (LON:JCGI) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.08) per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of JCGI stock opened at GBX 472.01 ($6.44) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.42, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of £392.72 million and a PE ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 514.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 553.57. JPMorgan China Growth & Income has a one year low of GBX 450.50 ($6.15) and a one year high of GBX 875.98 ($11.95).
JPMorgan China Growth & Income Company Profile
