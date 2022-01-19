JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (LON:JCGI) Announces GBX 5.70 Dividend

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (LON:JCGI) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.08) per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of JCGI stock opened at GBX 472.01 ($6.44) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.42, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of £392.72 million and a PE ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 514.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 553.57. JPMorgan China Growth & Income has a one year low of GBX 450.50 ($6.15) and a one year high of GBX 875.98 ($11.95).

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Greater China region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

