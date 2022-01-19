Brokerages Set Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) Target Price at $36.00

Shares of Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Valneva in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valneva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Valneva from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VALN. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Valneva during the third quarter worth $97,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Valneva during the second quarter worth $203,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Valneva during the second quarter worth $259,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Valneva during the third quarter worth $376,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Valneva during the second quarter worth $659,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VALN opened at $32.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. Valneva has a 52-week low of $24.16 and a 52-week high of $67.84.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

