electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) Price Target Cut to $2.75

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) had its price objective reduced by analysts at HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $2.75 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 233.66% from the stock’s current price.

ECOR stock opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.05. electroCore has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $3.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.91.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 million. electroCore had a negative net margin of 380.36% and a negative return on equity of 69.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that electroCore will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in electroCore in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,950,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of electroCore in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,950,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of electroCore by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,613,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 791,432 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of electroCore by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,293,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 616,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of electroCore by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,110,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 562,600 shares during the last quarter. 19.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

electroCore Company Profile

electroCore, Inc engages in the provision of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapy. It develops a platform bioelectronic medical therapy that modulates neurotransmitters and immune function through its effects on both the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was founded by Joseph P.

