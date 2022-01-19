Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target Cut to $129.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Citigroup from $130.00 to $129.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.01% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MDT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.65.
Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $107.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $144.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $98.38 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.20.
In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.26 per share, with a total value of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 459.2% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.
About Medtronic
Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.
