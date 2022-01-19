Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target Cut to $129.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Citigroup from $130.00 to $129.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MDT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.65.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $107.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $144.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $98.38 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.20.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.26 per share, with a total value of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 459.2% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

